CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,094.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 190,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,850,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,389,000 after acquiring an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 106,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 254.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $105.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

