CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $295,000 Position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Subaru were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Subaru by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Subaru Stock Performance
Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Subaru Co. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.64.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
