CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,166.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,187.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,190.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,075.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

