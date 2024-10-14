CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $468,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $106.92 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

