CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $562,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,011,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,569,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $134.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.