CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

