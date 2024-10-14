CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $252,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,337. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,710.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock worth $1,080,481 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

