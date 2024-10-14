CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,114 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 578.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 831,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

