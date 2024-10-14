CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,430,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $34.96 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

