China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,995,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 49,557,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.4 days.

CICHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.79. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

