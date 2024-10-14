China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,995,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 49,557,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.4 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
CICHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.79. 2,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
About China Construction Bank
