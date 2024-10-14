Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,914 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $26,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 347,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.7 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

