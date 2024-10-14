Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

CNK traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. 311,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,739. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $2,274,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

