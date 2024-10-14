Citigroup Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,619. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coty by 789.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

