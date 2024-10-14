City State Bank Acquires 7,500 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 292.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Under Armour by 21.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Under Armour by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

UAA opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

