City State Bank Buys Shares of 1,055 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.45 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

