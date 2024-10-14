City State Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 114,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $82.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

