Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT Raised to $6.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 6.1 %

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.