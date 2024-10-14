Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 107,541,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 129,139,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Clontarf Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02.
Clontarf Energy Company Profile
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
