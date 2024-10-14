Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 107,541,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 129,139,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.