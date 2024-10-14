Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises: 4 Reasons to Get In Now on the Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Chicken or Egg? Does Tyson Have More Upside Than Cal-Maine Stock?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Delta Air Lines: 3 Reasons This Dip Is Too Good to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.