Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

