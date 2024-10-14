Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

RQI stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.