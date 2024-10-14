Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

