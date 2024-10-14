Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
