Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 730,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.26 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

