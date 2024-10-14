Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 584 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 79,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000.

EWL stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

