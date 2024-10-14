Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PDD were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDD by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDD by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after buying an additional 826,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PDD by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after buying an additional 282,199 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $144.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.