Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $245.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

