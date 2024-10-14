Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $38,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $266.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.