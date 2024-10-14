Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $77,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter worth about $6,373,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $36.28.
About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
