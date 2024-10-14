Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Block were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

