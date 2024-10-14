Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DAR opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DAR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

