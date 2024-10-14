Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 4,000 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 407,981 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 548,975 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $19,560,000 after buying an additional 317,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 313,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 297,491 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIQ opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

