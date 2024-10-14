Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 66,160 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,160 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of WFC opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

