Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $378.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.02 and its 200-day moving average is $332.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
