CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 60052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPO. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

