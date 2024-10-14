Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 10,506 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,037,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 458,894 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.79 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

