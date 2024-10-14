Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

