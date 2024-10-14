Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $241.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

