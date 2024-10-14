Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $1,316.26 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

