Contrasting Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) & NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Bone Biologics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $3.37 million 0.48 -$3.71 million ($1.69) -0.35 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

Profitability

NanoVibronix has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

This table compares NanoVibronix and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -83.49% -74.98% -43.38% Bone Biologics N/A -154.18% -130.06%

Risk & Volatility

NanoVibronix has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NanoVibronix and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NanoVibronix beats Bone Biologics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

