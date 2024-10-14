Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,056 shares of company stock valued at $538,135. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 609,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,855. The company has a market capitalization of $836.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

