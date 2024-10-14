Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
