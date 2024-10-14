Critical Survey: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) versus eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and eBay”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A eBay $10.19 billion 3.27 $2.77 billion $5.02 13.21

Profitability

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

This table compares Generation Hemp and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% eBay 26.41% 29.69% 8.46%

Volatility & Risk

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Generation Hemp and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 1 15 7 0 2.26

eBay has a consensus price target of $58.05, indicating a potential downside of 12.49%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

eBay beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

