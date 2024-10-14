Critical Survey: Winland (WELX) vs. Its Rivals

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Winland to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Winland alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Winland and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Winland Competitors 233 1009 1678 28 2.51

Profitability

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Winland’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winland has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Winland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 73.88% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.21% -21.72% -6.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winland and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 5.56 Winland Competitors $2.77 billion $358.08 million 63.29

Winland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Winland has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Winland rivals beat Winland on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Winland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.