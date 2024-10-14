Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Acquires 4 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,124 ($53.97) per share, with a total value of £164.96 ($215.89).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Steve Foots acquired 4 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,833 ($50.16) per share, with a total value of £153.32 ($200.65).

Croda International Stock Down 0.9 %

CRDA opened at GBX 4,047 ($52.96) on Monday. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,787 ($49.56) and a one year high of GBX 5,154 ($67.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,003.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,294.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,458.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,316.24%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.58) to GBX 4,200 ($54.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

