Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 1.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,097.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,094 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,335,644 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after buying an additional 1,238,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.30%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

