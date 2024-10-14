CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

CSX opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.