Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,363. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.19.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CULP
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.