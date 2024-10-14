CVA Family Office LLC Buys 16 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 466,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,971,000 after buying an additional 115,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $637.15 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $640.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

