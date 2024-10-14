CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

