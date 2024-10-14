CVA Family Office LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 284.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GPC opened at $137.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.55.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.