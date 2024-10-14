CVA Family Office LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $254.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.71. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

